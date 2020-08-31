Former Illinois State player Owen Miller traded by San Diego Padres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENVER — The Padres are leaving no doubt they are all in.

Their fifth move in two days was to get starting pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians.

The Padres will send former Illinois State infielder Owen Miller, No. 7 prospect Gabriel Arias, No. 9 prospect Joey Cantillo, major league pitcher Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor and catcher Austin Hedges. They also got outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named after the season.

This comes two days after they added Trevor Rosenthal to the back end of their bullpen Saturday and designated hitter Mitch Moreland and catchers Austin Nola and Jason Castro and reliever Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla on Sunday.

After all those, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller would not be denied. Even when the Indians told him they were moving on, he would not stop in his pursuit of an arm to put at the front of his rotation.

The deal as of early Sunday evening centered around Arias, Quantrill, Naylor and Hedges. It isn't clear how the final pieces in the nine-player deal came together, but the Padres clearly upped their offer.

Clevinger has a 2.97 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over the past four seasons. That includes a 3.18 ERA in four starts (22⅔ innings) this season.