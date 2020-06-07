Former NFL star, Florida A&M coach Ken Riley dead at 72

"And we've had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn't have to worry about it. ... I'm going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man."

Riley spent two seasons as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers before taking over as coach at Florida A&M, where he went 48-39-2 from 1986-93. He won two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles and was a two-time MEAC coach of the year.

Despite his accomplishments, Riley never made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, although he is in the Florida A&M and Black College Football halls of fame, and was one of 33 players named to the Florida High School Association All-Century Team.

He played in high school at Union Academy in Bartow, Florida.

The school said Riley died in Bartow. A cause of death was not released.

The current Rattlers coach, Willie Simmons, said Riley will be missed.

"I woke up this morning with a heavy heart as I learned of the passing of FAMU and NFL great Ken Riley," Simmons said in a statement. "Coach Riley was one of the first to welcome me to the 'FAMULY' and having him speak to our team before our first Orange and Green game is definitely at the top of my list of unforgettable moments as head coach here at FAMU."

