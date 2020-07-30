Former player: Schembechler knew of abuse at U of Michigan

The man said he holds no grudge against Schembechler, who died in 2006, or his staff. The Associated Press doesn't typically identify victims of sexual assault.

"I feel horrible for coach Schembechler. I will defend that man until my dying day," the man said. "If they could have been able to come forward and stop this and throw Canham literally or figuratively against the wall and say, 'This has to end,' they would have.

"Times were totally different where one man was in charge. ... Protecting the institution was what Don was all about. Protecting his good name was what Don was all about. Protecting his ego was what Don Canham was all about," he said.

Other athletes have accused Canham of knowing about Anderson's abuse. Canham died in 2005. Schembechler was coach from 1969-89.

"At the University of Michigan, we condemn all sexual misconduct," spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said in response to the latest lawsuit. "This type of conduct is reprehensible — and whether it takes place now or took place in the past, it is unacceptable."

