Former Steelers running back James Conner signs with Cardinals

Former Steelers running back James Conner has signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Conner spent the past four seasons with the Steelers and was their feature back for the past three seasons.
Conner, who became an unrestricted free agent in March, finished his Steelers career with 2,302 rushing yards, 963 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He became the starting running back in 2018 when Le'Veon Bell decided to sit out the season in a contract dispute.
"Pittsburgh, my time there was great, through the university and the Steelers," Conner said Tuesday in a Zoom call with Arizona media. "It's not a culture shock. This is my vibe. I love the sun and being out here. I love traveling. The opportunity to come out here and live in AZ — football comes first, though."
Conner earned Pro Bowl honors when he racked up 1,470 scrimmage yards and scored 13 touchdowns. But he was never able to match that production the past two seasons.
Injuries cost Conner six games in 2019 and three games last season, and his production fell off.
When the Steelers finished last in the NFL in rushing last season and team president Art Rooney II mandated that Mike Tomlin improve the running game, the writing was on the wall for Conner, whose entire football career had been spent in Western Pennsylvania to this point.
Bernard to Bucs
Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move, adding yet another offensive playmaker for Tom Brady, had not been announced.
Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, the 29-year-old has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 TDs.
With the Bucs, he joins a talented collection of playmakers that includes running backs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn; receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.