Former Steelers running back James Conner signs with Cardinals

Former Steelers running back James Conner has signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Conner spent the past four seasons with the Steelers and was their feature back for the past three seasons.

Conner, who became an unrestricted free agent in March, finished his Steelers career with 2,302 rushing yards, 963 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He became the starting running back in 2018 when Le'Veon Bell decided to sit out the season in a contract dispute.

"Pittsburgh, my time there was great, through the university and the Steelers," Conner said Tuesday in a Zoom call with Arizona media. "It's not a culture shock. This is my vibe. I love the sun and being out here. I love traveling. The opportunity to come out here and live in AZ — football comes first, though."

Conner earned Pro Bowl honors when he racked up 1,470 scrimmage yards and scored 13 touchdowns. But he was never able to match that production the past two seasons.

Injuries cost Conner six games in 2019 and three games last season, and his production fell off.