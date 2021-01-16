Four-time champ Chen wins short program with ease

"A score like that didn't seem like an impossibility in my head. I knew that if I got the job done I was very capable of that," Zhou said. "At the beginning of this year at a small, local competition, in Colorado, I scored 103 with a clean program.

"That was way before Skate America, that was way before I put all this effort into developing the quality of everything: my landings, my spins, my choreography. So I know that with that much room to grow I could definitely score a couple points higher than 103."

Jason Brown, a 2014 Olympian and the 2015 U.S. champion, was third at 100.92. Brown doesn't have the jumping repertoire of Chen or Zhou, but his artistry on the ice has made him a factor on the U.S. scene for nearly a decade.

Later Saturday were the pairs free skate and the free dance.

Earlier, national champion Bradie Tennell and third-place finisher Karen Chen were selected by U.S. Figure Skating for the world championships team.

The federation reserves the right to choose skaters for worlds and the Olympics regardless of how they finish at nationals. Tennell won her second U.S. title Friday night; she also finished first in 2018. Tennell is also an Olympic bronze medalist in the team event at the Pyeongchang Games.