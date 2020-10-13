 Skip to main content
Framing the discussion
Framing the discussion

101020-dec-loc-fairtax

An Executive Mansion employee removes signs supporting the Fair Tax bills before the Illinois General Assembly that were taped to the outside of the governor's residence in Springfield in 2018. At that time, a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would have enacted a 3% tax on income of more than $1 million to fund education on a per-pupil basis was defeated. 

 The State Journal-Register via AP

In a historic opportunity to change the Illinois State Constitution, voters Nov. 3 will be asked to aprove or deny Illinois' switch to graduated income tax.

A "yes" vote supports repealing the state's constitutional requirement that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and instead allow the state to enact legislation for a graduated income tax.

A "no" vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus continuing to require that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and prohibit a graduated income tax.

The vote requirement for constitutional amendments is either (a) 60 percent of votes cast on the ballot measure itself or (b) a simple majority of all of those voting in the election.

The ballot measure would repeal the state's constitutional requirement that the state's personal income tax is a flat rate across income. Instead, the ballot measure would allow the state to enact legislation for a graduated income tax.

