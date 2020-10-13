Framing the discussion

In a historic opportunity to change the Illinois State Constitution, voters Nov. 3 will be asked to aprove or deny Illinois' switch to graduated income tax.

A "yes" vote supports repealing the state's constitutional requirement that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and instead allow the state to enact legislation for a graduated income tax.

A "no" vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus continuing to require that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and prohibit a graduated income tax.

The vote requirement for constitutional amendments is either (a) 60 percent of votes cast on the ballot measure itself or (b) a simple majority of all of those voting in the election.

The ballot measure would repeal the state's constitutional requirement that the state's personal income tax is a flat rate across income. Instead, the ballot measure would allow the state to enact legislation for a graduated income tax.

