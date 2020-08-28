Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory Saturday.

Ryan O'Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six — including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.

"Those were crushing blows, especially the one in St. Louis," Gordon said. "Those are hard to forget, but this one felt good."

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named. They could look to move more players ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

"I can't say enough about Trevor Rosenthal. I'm a big fan of the player and the man," Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Edwin Encarnación homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11 to move into a tie for the AL Central lead.

Chicago has 52 homers in August, establishing a franchise record for any month. The previous record of 51 also was achieved in August 2001 and July 2003.