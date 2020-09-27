French Open: Ex-champ Halep in 2nd round, Venus Williams out

She next faces either countrywoman Irina Camelia Begu or Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

Halep was not alone in wrapping up warm.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka experienced a vastly different temperature to Flushing Meadows only two weeks ago.

The 10th-seeded Azarenka, who beat Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-2, fumed when match officials didn't immediately send them back to the locker room during a rain interruption.

"I am going to get frozen," she complained. "No. I'm not waiting here a couple of minutes because I'm cold. It's eight degrees, eight degrees, I live in Florida, I am used to hot weather."

Before walking off court, Azarenka grumbled "it's ridiculous. It's too cold ... What's the point? Sitting here like ducks."

After the match, she said the conditions were risky.

"I think my opponent slipped in the third game, so I think she was also feeling a little bit uncomfortable," Azarenka said. "Does it increase the risk of players getting injured? Absolutely, I think that it does."

She next faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who won 6-4, 6-4 against American veteran Venus Williams.