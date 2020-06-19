Fund accounting in public's best interest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our checks and balances are failing. We must remedy this by strengthening our unique national fund-accounting-and-public-budget-based systemic internal control process.

In this popular sovereign self-governance process our local, state, and federal governments and major private sector corporations are supposed to each make their budget process public and cooperate reciprocally with each other and the general public to identify and prioritize public needs; establish resultant public interest objectives; establish and apply appropriate public interest policies and procedures; and establish, preserve, and leverage a comprehensive public record audit trail.

Fund accounting is specialized integrity ensuring accounting. It is vastly more public interest essential, substantive, and empowering than the limited economic condition capital maintenance accounting, which we still let major private sector corporations get away with.

Fund accounting is specifically designed to enforce behavioral and technical ethics; compliance with professional standards and legal requirements; requisite transparency; and public interest accountability. In recent decades, we have been increasingly timid in applying it.