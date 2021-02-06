Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall

All those smarts, of course, belied a physical gift that allowed Manning to play for 18 years, including a comeback from four delicate neck surgeries that left him unable to grip a football at first.

Weeks after the second operation, Manning snuck off to a Colorado Rockies batting cage to throw with his old UT buddy, Todd Helton. Manning's first toss went about 5 yards before fluttering to the ground. Helton laughed because he thought Manning was joking.

Not three years later, Manning threw 55 touchdown passes — that record still stands as the most in a season — and started in the Super Bowl for the Broncos. Two seasons after that, he wasn't in much better shape, ailing with an arch injury that cost him half the season and what was left of his limited mobility. But he guided the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50 — then left the field forever.

"I called John Elway, called Dan Marino, called Troy Aikman, called Brett Favre, to let them know and (tell them) how thankful I am to be on the same team as them," Manning said shortly after he got word about his honor in an interview with the Broncos website. "And the impact they had on me, either studying them or them talking to me after a game, or whatever it may be."