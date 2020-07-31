Game On: NHL restart a small step toward return to normalcy

In Toronto, the city in early August would be buzzing if not for the coronavirus.

The long-standing Caribbean Carnival two-week long street fest was supposed to open this weekend. The Toronto Blue Jays are spending their entire season south of the border.

And the Canadian National Exhibition, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, would be gearing up to open in a few weeks.

Chosen as one of the NHL's two hubs is a point of pride for Toronto Mayor John Tory, even if it means fans can't attend.

"We consider ourselves over others — like it or not — to be the hockey capital of the world, and so this kind of reinforces that," Tory said. And he doesn't mind Edmonton being chosen to host the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, even if it means the Maple Leafs win their first championship since 1967 in Alberta.

Tory has already made initial plans for the Cup celebration.

"If it needs to be a one-car parade with no spectators on Bay Street, we will have such a parade," Tory said. "So long as the one car has the Stanley Cup in it, I won't care beyond that."

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault hopes the return of hockey can represent one small step in a return to normalcy.