Garcia tied for lead going into final round in Mississippi

Sergio Garcia squeezed his eyes shut on the 18th green, not as he stood over his putt but when he saw it stop one turn short of dropping for another birdie.
No matter. He played bogey-free Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship for a 6-under 66, and he was tied for the lead in his debut at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Cameron Davis set the target early when the Australian opened with five straight birdies and then hit fairway metal to 10 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th, carrying him to a 9-under 63.
He was the first to post at 14-under 202, a lead that held until Garcia caught him, and J.T. Poston made a 12-foot par save on the final hole for a 69 to join them.
Garcia is getting plenty of attention for putting with his eyes closed, something he says he has done frequently in practice and at tournaments, including his 2017 victory in the Masters.
He also is enjoying himself, even when putts that look like they're going in stay out.
"We love to make every putt we look at — or not look at, in this case — but we know that's not going to happen," Garcia said. "At the end of the day, if I can leave the course feeling like I've given it my best chance — like I did today — that's all I can do."
He might need to make everything on Sunday in what figures to be a horse race, with 10 players separated by four shots on a course renowned for its pure, fast greens.
Poston reached 15 under with a two-putt birdie on the 14th and a pitch from the rough to 4 feet on the reachable par-4 15th.
But he was too steep on a bunker shot on the 16th, coming up 30 feet short and leading to bogey. Poston stayed in a tie by saving par from a bunker on the 18th with a 12-foot putt for a 69.
Brandt Snedeker, looking confident with that pop of a putting stroke, shot a 67 and was one shot behind along with Kristoffer Ventura, the former Oklahoma State start from Norway who had a 68.
Keegan Bradley was at 12-under 204 along with Aaron Wise (67) and Dan McCarthy (69).
Reid holds LPGA lead: Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic at Galloway, N.J.
In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
"Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing," Reid said. "So just take my time tomorrow I think. That is basically what we kind of took away from last week. I was just rushing things a little bit and probably hitting shots I wasn't quite comfortable with. Tomorrow I'm going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it makes a bit of a difference."
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
"I'm starting to get a little confidence and starting to feel like I can be one of the world's best, so we'll see," Reid said "Just keep doing what I'm doing and stay humble and hopefully good things will happen."
The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.
Ryann O'Toole (67) and Kelly Tan -(65) were 11 under. Brooke Henderson (65) was another stroke back.
Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.
The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was canceled because there are no spectators. The major KPMG Women's PGA Championship is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!