Garden of Paradise menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Very real possibility’ that Illinois school shutdown will be extended as coronavirus cases nearly double overnight
Two days into the statewide school shutdown prompted by the coronavirus, Illinois education officials are indicating it could last more than the two weeks originally planned, stating they don’t yet know the full extent of the closures.
On Tuesday morning, if you want to find the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, Joe Sartie, drop in on him in downtown Clinton. His door will be open. Sartie is one of a handful of owners struggling with Governor JB Pritzker’s order to close bars and restaurants.
A retired nurse with history of respiratory issues is confirmed as state’s first coronavirus fatality. But relatives don’t know how she contracted it.
When Patricia Frieson texted her brother last week that she was going to the hospital with difficultly breathing, she didn’t seem overly worried.
- Updated
The city of Bloomington and town of Normal will instate an emergency ordinance Monday in response to the McLean County Health Department confirming the first patient to test positive for COVID-19.
A look at developments with coronavirus and Central Illinois. Check back for updates throughout the day.
The latest on what's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois.
Central Illinois bar and restaurant owners said their businesses will be severely damaged and their employees hurt by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of a shutdown at the end of business on Monday.
This is a developing story about the coronavirus spread in Illinois.
PONTIAC — William D. “Wil” Henderson III of Pontiac died March 6, 2020, in St. Louis.
Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus conte…