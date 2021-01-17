Garza scores 17, No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern 96-73

Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday at Evanston.
Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) won their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.
Garza, who entered averaging 27.6 points, sat out the final 12 minutes because of the lopsided score. He was 7 for 12 from the field and scored all of his points in the first half.
"Luka was not quite as dominant as he always is," Wieskamp said. "But he was getting double-teamed and he was finding open guys. Teams have to respect Luka in the post. If they double team him, we have a lot of guys open."
Pete Nance had 16 points and Boo Buie added 12 for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5), which dropped its fifth in a row.
"We knew what we were facing. They're truly one of the elite teams," Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. "If you're going to win, you have to play well on both ends and we fell short of that."
Northwestern got off to a solid start and led 29-28 with just under eight minutes left in the first half on the strength of four 3s by Buie.
Iowa then took control with 13 straight points, six by Jack Nunge. The Hawkeyes led 49-37 at the break and opened the second half with a 13-2 run for a 62-39 advantage.
Nebraska on hold: All Nebraska men's basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week's games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven't decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.
Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.
"Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program," Hoiberg said.
Missouri Valley
Bradley 86, Evansville 55: Ja'Shon Henry had 16 points off the bench to lead Bradley to a win over Evansville at Peoria. Henry made 10 of 11 foul shots.
Terry Nolan Jr. had 13 points for Bradley (9-4, 3-1 MVC), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points and Elijah Childs scored 10.
Iyen Enaruna had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (6-8, 4-4) and Jax Levitch grabbed nine rebounds.
Jawaun Newton, whose 12.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Purple Aces, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Bradley also beat Evansville 69-60 on Saturday.
Loyola 88, Northern Iowa 46: Tate Hall had 13 points off the bench to lead Loyola to a win over Northern Iowa at Chicago, the Ramblers' eighth consecutive home victory.
Braden Norris and Cameron Krutwig each had 11 points and four assists for Loyola (10-3, 5-1 MVC). Tom Welch had 10 points.
After scoring a season-low 24 points in the first half, Northern Iowa was dominated 49-22 in the second.
Noah Carter had 11 points for the Panthers (3-10, 2-6).
Loyola's sweep of Northern Iowa sets up clashes that could define the MVC race. After a midweek trip to winless Valparaiso, the Ramblers play two against Bradley (3-1) next weekend and then two at Missouri State (5-1) the following weekend.
Missouri State 94, Missouri S&T 49: Jared Ridder scored a career-high 23 points as Missouri State beat Division II Missouri Science & Technology at Springfield, Mo.
Isiaih Mosley added 22 points for the Bears.
Gaige Prim had 10 points for Missouri State (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Ja'Monta Black scored10 points. Missouri State totaled 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Julien Smith had 15 points for the Miners, Nathan Elmer scored 12 points and Kevin Legardy grabbed six rebounds. The Miners shot just 24.6%.
Top 25
No. 11 Houston 75, Central Florida 58: Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 11 Houston used a dominant first half to cruise to a win over Central Florida at Houston.
Grimes scored in double figures for his 11th straight game after opening the season with eight points against Lamar. Houston (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) won its fourth straight game since its loss to Tulsa.
The Cougars shot 42%, including 8 of 25 on 3-pointers. Houston forced UCF into 20 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 22 points.
Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points, and Dre Fuller Jr. and Darin Green Jr. each had 12 points for UCF (3-5, 1-4). The Knights, who lost their fourth straight, shot 44%, including 4 of 19 on 3-pointers. UCF went over 10 minutes without a field goal in the first half.
Houston jumped out to a 38-9 lead capped by a three-point play from Brison Gresham with 3:43 left in the half.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60: At Winston-Salem, N.C., Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest, earning the Hokies' third league win in the span of eight days.
Radford made 6 of 7 shots, then went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 45.4 seconds, part of a grind to the finish for the Hokies (11-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Hunter Cattoor added 13 points with a couple of big baskets in the final 5 minutes that helped Virginia Tech stay in front, and freshman David N'Guessan also had a season-high 13 points while making all five of his shots.
It wasn't pretty much of the way for Mike Young's Hokies, who shot 48% but had 15 turnovers while being beaten on the boards to help the Demon Deacons with extra scoring chances. They also had quiet days from top scorers Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone, who combined for one made field goal.
But they still earned their first 5-1 start in ACC play since 2007 and only their second since joining the league for the 2004-05 season.
Ismael Massoud scored 12 points for the Demon Deacons (3-5, 0-5), who were playing a fourth straight game against a ranked opponent. Wake Forest shot 52% after halftime and fought back from 10 down to tie it with about 8 minutes left, but it never managed to push in front to increase the pressure on the visiting Hokies.