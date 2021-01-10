Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71

Jacob Ognacevic had 13 points for the Crusaders (3-7, 0-2). Eron Gordon added 13 points and seven rebounds. Ben Krikke had 12 points and Sheldon Edwards 10.

Donovan Clay, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Crusaders, scored three on 1-for-5 shooting.

Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday. The Bears are not scheduled to play next until Jan. 21 after next weekend's series against Drake has been postponed after positive COVID-19 results in the Drake program.

Top 25

No. 19 Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63: Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech past Notre Dame at Blacksburg, Va.

Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games.

Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.

Nate Lazewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.