Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71

Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 on Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas. Bohannon did not have a turnover in 36 minutes.
Iowa, which led 39-37 at halftime, opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch.
Minnesota (10-4, 3-4) rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half. The Gophers defeated Iowa 102-95 in overtime on Dec. 25 by coming back from seven points down with 44 seconds left.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 27.2 points per game, was 13 of 20 from the field.
Bohannon, who missed most of last season after undergoing a second hip surgery, has scored 74 points in his last four games combined after scoring just 27 in the previous five.
Jack Nunge added 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Both Gach and Marcus Carr scored 13 points apiece for the Gophers. Brandon Johnson had 12. Liam Robbins added 10.
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 78, Bradley 72: Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds as Northern Iowa topped Bradley at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Trae Berhow had 15 points for Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3 MVC). Noah Carter added 14 points. Nate Heise had 11 points.
Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for the Braves (6-4, 0-1). Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds. Rienk Mast had 14 points.
Indiana State 76, Loyola 71: Tyreke Key registered 31 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State upset Loyola at Terre Haute, Ind.
The Sycamores (4-6, 1-4 MVC) outscored the Ramblers 49-36 in the second half.
Tom Welch paced Loyola (7-3, 2-1) with 18 points.
Missouri State 78, Valparaiso 68: Isiaih Mosley tied his career high with 29 points — scoring 26 after halftime — and Missouri State defeated Valparaiso at Valparaiso, Ind.
Mosley has scored 29 in three straight games and is the first player in the Bears Division I era to score 20 points in seven straight games, and first in overall program history since Jimmie Dull in 1977.
Gaige Prim had 16 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double in four games, for Missouri State (8-1, 5-1 MVC), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ja'Monta Black added 14 points. Keaton Hervey had eight rebounds.
Jacob Ognacevic had 13 points for the Crusaders (3-7, 0-2). Eron Gordon added 13 points and seven rebounds. Ben Krikke had 12 points and Sheldon Edwards 10.
Donovan Clay, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Crusaders, scored three on 1-for-5 shooting.
Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday. The Bears are not scheduled to play next until Jan. 21 after next weekend's series against Drake has been postponed after positive COVID-19 results in the Drake program.
Top 25
No. 19 Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63: Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech past Notre Dame at Blacksburg, Va.
Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games.
Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.
Nate Lazewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.
Notre Dame led 50-49 after a 3-pointer by Prentiss Hubb with 12:16 remaining, but that was the Fighting Irish's last field goal. Aluma started an 11-3 run with two free throws and ended it with a dunk with 9:11 left to give Virginia Tech the lead for good.