Gauff suffers early U.S. Open exit in stunned silence

"I think it's tough for everybody coming here," she said. "But, yeah, this first hurdle, I won a match again. I think it's going to give me a bit of confidence."

Towel service is on a break at the U.S. Open.

The days of grabbing a towel from a ballperson between points have gone the way of fans and post-match handshakes in this pandemic-altered tournament.

Like a toddler with a security blanket, some players need that constant towel break in the heat of action as part of the routine. Some players want a towel after every point — but because of the pandemic, players now need to fetch their own towels. There were boxes behind the baselines for players to lay the towels on at some courts; at others, players draped them over a fence or an advertising placard.

"I have sort of like a history with the towel. I used to have a towel when I was 3, 4 years old and I would always carry it around," said Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won his first-round match. "It was like my toy, basically. The towel resembles something special in my life. It does provide some sort of amount of comfort."

Hailey Baptiste found herself out of sorts without the towel exchange and soon out of the U.S. Open with a first-round defeat.