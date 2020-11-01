Gay comes up big to win Bermuda Championship in playoff

In the 20-plus years and more than 600 times Brian Gay has played on the PGA Tour, he realizes the game is still full of surprises.
Sunday was a big one.
Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, hit gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 and then beat Wyndham Clark on the first extra hole with a 12-foot birdie putt in the Bermuda Championship at Southhampton, Bermuda.
Since golf returned from the coronavirus-caused shutdown in June, the 48-year-old Gay was missing enthusiasm and putts, not a good combination for one of the shorter hitters in golf. He missed the cut in nine of his last 11 tournaments.
"Crazy game," Gay said. "You never know what's going to happen."
He piled up nine birdies over his last 14 holes, including one extra hole in a sudden-death playoff, for his fifth career PGA Tour title and his first in nearly eight years.
Just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions, Gay is now exempt through August 2023 because of his playoff victory over Clark.
He'll be at Kapalua to start the new year. He'll be back at Augusta National in April.
"I've always known I have the game to compete," Gay said. "It easy to doubt yourself. The players are so good and so young. A lot of them are my daughter's age."
Gay was happy to see at least a limited number of fans at the Bermuda Championship as the PGA Tour slowly gets back to having some spectators. What he could have used was a video board to show him where he stood.
Only after he gunned a birdie putt some 5 feet by the hole for a three-putt bogey on the par-5 17th did he realize that cost him a share of the lead.
On the closing hole at Port Royal, from a side hill lie with the ball slightly above his feet and the wind at his back, he hammered a gap wedge that was so good Gay could be heard saying, "Go in the hole."
It settled 3 feet away for birdie to finish at 15-under 269.
Clarke wins Champions title: Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer at Boca Raton, Fla.
Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 35 feet and rolled his eagle try to 1 1/2 feet. After Furyk missed a 15-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory. The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.
Clarke shot a 62 — with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway — Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.
The 50-year-old Furyk also closed with a 68. He won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.
Langer, the 63-year-old German star who won the event in 2010 and 2019, shot 67.
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at 15 under after a 66.
Karlsson (71) and Gene Sauers (68) followed at 14 under.
John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under. He was making his fourth start since revealing he has bladder cancer.
