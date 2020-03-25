Getting home: Hockey players' travel scrambled by coronavirus

Penn State captain Brandon Biro had no time to bid farewell to his nine fellow seniors or celebrate signing a two-year entry level contract with the Sabres on March 18. Biro had a few hours to pack up, get into a friend's car and head to Canada.

"It was kind of a unique day, obviously, good stuff and some bad stuff," Biro said of waking up that morning to find several messages from his father suggesting he head home because of talk of the border being closed. "But it was mostly sad, because all my roommates were leaving that day, too, so I'll never get to be roommates with them again. But it is what it is."

And Biro can't yet travel home to Edmonton, Alberta. He's instead staying at his friend's place in Ottawa because Canadian regulations require anyone entering the country to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Upon signing with the Utah Grizzlies on March 10, Matt Hoover arrived in Salt Lake City the following day. Fresh out of Canisius College, he got to practice twice before the ECHL season was postponed and then canceled.

"Yeah, I don't know if I could call myself a pro yet," the 24-year-old Hoover said, laughing, from his home in Brantford, Ontario. "It was probably one of the shortest pro stints out there for guys leaving college, but it was a good couple of days there, being around the rink."