Girls State Basketball: Late basket lifts Simeon past Morton in Class 3A championship game
GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Girls State Basketball: Late basket lifts Simeon past Morton in Class 3A championship game

030820-blm-spt-1girlsrdp

Morton's Katie Krupa drives against Chicago Simeon's Diamond Stokes during their Class 3A state championship game Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. Krupa scored 19 points, but Simeon beat Morton, 45-44.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Diamond Stokes' layup off a feed from Jayla White with five seconds left gave Chicago Simeon a 45-44 victory over defending champion Morton on Saturday in the Girls State Basketball Tournament's Class 3A championship game at Redbird Arena.

Simeon, which ended with a 34-3 record, trailed 24-12 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters before rallying in the final eight minutes to claim its first state title.

Cashay Dixon led the third-ranked Wolverines with 10 points.

No. 1 Morton (37-1) was paced by Katie Krupa's 19 points. All-Stater Lindsey Dullard contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Montini 55, Lanphier 43: Sophie Sullivan scored 15 points to spark No. 2 Lombard Montini in the third-place game. 

Taris Thornton contributed 12 points for Montini (33-6), which led 36-14 at halftime. Lanphier (26-10) was paced by Martrice Brooks' 15 points. 

CLASS 4A

Fremd 58, Lincoln-Way West 47: Emily Klaczek scored 20 points as Palatine Fremd pulled away in the fourth quarter to capture its first state championship.

Fremd (30-7), which was not ranked, received nine points and 10 rebounds from Olivia Hill. The Vikings led 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

No. 4-ranked Lincoln-Way West (33-4) was led by Tara Gugliuzza with 16 points while Taylor Gugliuzza added 15.

Bolingbrook 63, Lake Park 57: Bolingbrook rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to claim third place. 

The No. 10-ranked Raiders (26-8) were led by De'Ahna Richardson and Danyel Middleton with 14 points. Darrione Rogers, a DePaul recruit, paced Lake Park (26-10) with 28 points.

Related to this story

Most Popular

