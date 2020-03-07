Girls State Basketball: Late basket lifts Simeon past Morton in Class 3A championship game

NORMAL — Diamond Stokes' layup off a feed from Jayla White with five seconds left gave Chicago Simeon a 45-44 victory over defending champion Morton on Saturday in the Girls State Basketball Tournament's Class 3A championship game at Redbird Arena.
Simeon, which ended with a 34-3 record, trailed 24-12 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters before rallying in the final eight minutes to claim its first state title.
Cashay Dixon led the third-ranked Wolverines with 10 points.
No. 1 Morton (37-1) was paced by Katie Krupa's 19 points. All-Stater Lindsey Dullard contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Montini 55, Lanphier 43: Sophie Sullivan scored 15 points to spark No. 2 Lombard Montini in the third-place game.
Taris Thornton contributed 12 points for Montini (33-6), which led 36-14 at halftime. Lanphier (26-10) was paced by Martrice Brooks' 15 points.
CLASS 4A
Fremd 58, Lincoln-Way West 47: Emily Klaczek scored 20 points as Palatine Fremd pulled away in the fourth quarter to capture its first state championship.
Fremd (30-7), which was not ranked, received nine points and 10 rebounds from Olivia Hill. The Vikings led 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
No. 4-ranked Lincoln-Way West (33-4) was led by Tara Gugliuzza with 16 points while Taylor Gugliuzza added 15.
Bolingbrook 63, Lake Park 57: Bolingbrook rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to claim third place.
The No. 10-ranked Raiders (26-8) were led by De'Ahna Richardson and Danyel Middleton with 14 points. Darrione Rogers, a DePaul recruit, paced Lake Park (26-10) with 28 points.