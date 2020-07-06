You are the owner of this article.
Go and Play for 7/7/20
BASKETBALL

What: Spring Extended Youth Basketball League

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Spring Extended Youth Basketball League

Deadline: July 7

What: Summer Show Down Tournament

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: 3rd – 12th Grade Boys and Girls

Deadline: July 15

What: Summer Sizzle Tournament

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: 3rd – 12th Grade Boys and Girls

Deadline: July 24

What: FUNdamental Basketball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their basketball knowledge in this small group lesson.

Where: Bloomington's Airport Park

Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8

Cost: $24

Registration: Contact Bloomington Parks at 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

SAND VOLLEYBALL

What: FUNdamental Sand Volleyball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their volleyball knowledge in this small group session.

Where: Bloomington's Clearwater Park

Who: Boys and girls ages 6-12

Cost: $24

Registration: Contact Bloomington Parks at 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

T-BALL

What: FUNdamental T-Ball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their baseball knowledge in this small group lesson. Players should bring their own glove.

Where: Bloomington's Suburban East Park

Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8

Cost: $24

Registration: Contact Bloomington Parks at 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

SOCCER

What: FUNdamental Soccer — Players of all skill levels can enhance their soccer knowledge in this small group lesson. Players should bring their own shin guards.

Where: Bloomington's Suburban East Park

Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8

Cost: $24

Registration: Contact Bloomington Parks at 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

What: Soccer — Players can prepare for fall soccer by learning the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, shooting and kicking.

Who: Boys and girls ages 4-6

Registration: Contact Bloomington Parks at 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

