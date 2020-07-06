Go and Play for 7/7/20

BASKETBALL
What: Spring Extended Youth Basketball League
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Spring Extended Youth Basketball League
Deadline: July 7
What: Summer Show Down Tournament
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: 3rd – 12th Grade Boys and Girls
Deadline: July 15
What: Summer Sizzle Tournament
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: 3rd – 12th Grade Boys and Girls
Deadline: July 24
What: FUNdamental Basketball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their basketball knowledge in this small group lesson.
Where: Bloomington's Airport Park
Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8
Cost: $24
SAND VOLLEYBALL
What: FUNdamental Sand Volleyball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their volleyball knowledge in this small group session.
Where: Bloomington's Clearwater Park
Who: Boys and girls ages 6-12
Cost: $24
T-BALL
What: FUNdamental T-Ball — Players of all skill levels can enhance their baseball knowledge in this small group lesson. Players should bring their own glove.
Where: Bloomington's Suburban East Park
Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8
Cost: $24
SOCCER
What: FUNdamental Soccer — Players of all skill levels can enhance their soccer knowledge in this small group lesson. Players should bring their own shin guards.
Where: Bloomington's Suburban East Park
Who: Boys and girls ages 3-8
Cost: $24
What: Soccer — Players can prepare for fall soccer by learning the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, shooting and kicking.
Who: Boys and girls ages 4-6
