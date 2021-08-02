 Skip to main content
Golf from Monday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Maggie Schnittker

At Crestwicke C.C.

Maggie Schnittker aced the 115-yard fourth hole on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. She used a 9-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Steve Perkins, Wyatt Perkins, Doug Schnittker and Ashley Schnittker.

