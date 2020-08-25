Golf results 08/27/20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
TRI-VALLEY 165, LEROY 177, OLYMPIA 178
AT INDIAN SPRINGS
Top 5: 1. Barker (T) 35; 2. (tie) Stewart (T) and Ramos (Ridgeview) 39; 4. (tie) Egan (L) and Hogue (T) 42.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL 169, PONTIAC 178,
ST. THOMAS MORE 195
AT PONTIAC ELKS
Top 5 area finishers: 2. Trainor (P), 40; 3. Quinn (PC), Dunahee (PC), Friedman (PC), 42.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
TRI-VALLEY 176, OLYMPIA 196
AT ATLANTA - NORTH GREENS - PAR 39
Top 5: 1. Salvator (O) 40; 2. Christopher (T) 41; 3. Shively (T) 42; 4. Turner (O) 45; 5. Mouser (T) 46.
MORE TUESDAY RESULTS
TRI-VALLEY 195, EUREKA 199, NORMAL WEST 232
AT SAYBROOK - INDIAN CREEK
Top 5: 1. Pacocha (E) 38; 2. Christopher (T) 43; 3. (tie) Bley (N) and Shively (T) 48; 5. Fitzgerald (T) 51.
OTHER AREA SCORERS
TRI-VALLEY: Mouser 53.
EUREKA: Bachman 54, Carlson 56, Tanner 58.
NORMAL WEST: Plath 58, Smith 62, Rood 64.
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT CRESTWICKE G.C.
Crestwicke Women's Golf Association - Fairway & Green winners - 18-hole League - First Fight - Deb Cochran; Second Flight - Mary Lee Matthews; Third Flight - Jo Bowers; 9-hole League - First Flight - Julie Ghys; Second Flight - (tie) Lana Bohmer, Becky O'Donnell, Gina Mandros.
AT WEIBRING G.C.
ISU Women's Golf Association - Game of the Day - Low Gross/Low net. 18 hole - Championship Flight - Low gross - Mary Ann Bushman; Low net - Diane Fishering; A Flight - Low gross - Patty Tobiasz; Low net - Sue Quane; B Flight - Low gross - Trudy Veach; Low net - Elenor Vieth; 9 hole - Championship Flight - Low gross - Ann Weber; Low net - Suette Overholt; A Flight - Low gross - Paula Sweeney; Low net - Colene Ramsey; B Flight - Low gross - Cheryl McCluskey; Low net - Su Rivard; C Flight - Low gross -Pat Alberts; Low net - Penny Stephens.
AT EL PASO GOLF CLUB
Play of the day: Tee to green, gross score minus putts. Winners: R. Schulkins, L. Fernstrom, D. Moritz. Low gross winners: R. Schulkins, L. Fernstrom, D. Moritz. Low net winners: K. Miller, L. Reeter, N. Marcus, C. Owens.
Evening league winners: S. Evans, L. McAllister. J. Bagnell, S. Snodgrass.
