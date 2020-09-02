Golf results 09/04/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
EL PASO-GRIDLEY 159,
EUREKA 172, TREMONT 202
At Kappa - El Paso GC
Top 5: 1. Lavender (EPG), 38; 2. Castleman (EPG), 39; 3. Waller (E), Wiegand (E), 40; 5. Bond (EPG), Young (EPG), Brooks (EPG), Ihlenfeldt (EPG), 41.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL 166, GCMS 187
At Fairbury - Indian Creek
Top 5: 1. Dunahee (PC), 37; 2. Engel (GCMS), 42; 3. Friedman (PC), Vaughan (PC), Roesch (GCMS), Bazzell (PC), 43.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
At Metamora
No team scores available
Area top 5: 1. (tie) Schrock (Pontiac), 39; 4. Larkin (Pontiac), Zimmerman (Pontiac), 44.
