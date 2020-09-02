 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf results 09/04/20
0 comments
agate

Golf results 09/04/20

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

EL PASO-GRIDLEY 159,

EUREKA 172, TREMONT 202

At Kappa - El Paso GC

Top 5: 1. Lavender (EPG), 38; 2. Castleman (EPG), 39; 3. Waller (E), Wiegand (E), 40; 5. Bond (EPG), Young (EPG), Brooks (EPG), Ihlenfeldt (EPG), 41.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 166, GCMS 187

At Fairbury - Indian Creek

Top 5: 1. Dunahee (PC), 37; 2. Engel (GCMS), 42; 3. Friedman (PC), Vaughan (PC), Roesch (GCMS), Bazzell (PC), 43.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

At Metamora

No team scores available

Area top 5: 1. (tie) Schrock (Pontiac), 39; 4. Larkin (Pontiac), Zimmerman (Pontiac), 44.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News