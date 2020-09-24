Golf results 09/25/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
EL PASO-GRIDLEY 156, LEROY 177
At LeRoy Country Club
Top 5: 1. Lavender (EPG), 33; 2. Bond (EPG), 39; 3. Young (EPG), 40; 4. Hogue (L), 41; 5. Bossingham (L), 42.
LINCOLN 177, WILLIAMSVILLE 179, TAYLORVILLE 194
At Taylorville - Lake Shore
Par 36
Lincoln top 5: 1. Singleton, 35.
FISHER 219, CISSNA PARK 234
Fisher top 5: 1. (tie) Reynolds, 53; 3. Claxton, Coulter, 55; 5. Smith, 56.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
PONTIAC 184, NORMAL COMMUNITY 201, NORMAL WEST 212
At Pontiac - Elks
1. Schrock (P), 37; 2. Bley (NW), 45; 3. A. Burr (NC), Bruce (NC), Larkin (P), Zimmerman (P), 47
Other results
PONTIAC -Leonard 53
NORMAL WEST-Smith 53, Wertheim 54, Plath 60
NCHS-K. Burr 51, Baumann 56
El PASO-GRIDLEY 216, LEROY 234
At LeRoy Country Club
Top 5: 1. Bond (EPG), 43; 2. Bossingham (L), 54; 3. Mall (EPG), Lenard (EPG), 56; 5. Shreves (EPG), 59.
