Golf results 09/25/20
Golf results 09/25/20

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

EL PASO-GRIDLEY 156, LEROY 177

At LeRoy Country Club

Top 5: 1. Lavender (EPG), 33; 2. Bond (EPG), 39; 3. Young (EPG), 40; 4. Hogue (L), 41; 5. Bossingham (L), 42.

LINCOLN 177, WILLIAMSVILLE 179, TAYLORVILLE 194

At Taylorville - Lake Shore

Par 36

Lincoln top 5: 1. Singleton, 35.

FISHER 219, CISSNA PARK 234

Fisher top 5: 1. (tie) Reynolds, 53; 3. Claxton, Coulter, 55; 5. Smith, 56.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

PONTIAC 184, NORMAL COMMUNITY 201, NORMAL WEST 212

At Pontiac - Elks

1. Schrock (P), 37; 2. Bley (NW), 45; 3. A. Burr (NC), Bruce (NC), Larkin (P), Zimmerman (P), 47

Other results

PONTIAC -Leonard 53

NORMAL WEST-Smith 53, Wertheim 54, Plath 60

NCHS-K. Burr 51, Baumann 56

El PASO-GRIDLEY 216, LEROY 234

At LeRoy Country Club

Top 5: 1. Bond (EPG), 43; 2. Bossingham (L), 54; 3. Mall (EPG), Lenard (EPG), 56; 5. Shreves (EPG), 59.

