Golf results 10/04/20
GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

UNIT 5 BETTER BALL INVITATIONAL

At Ironwood Golf Course

Top 3 teams: 1. Pekin 218; 2. Bloomington 219; 3. Dunlap 29.

Area top 5 pairs: 2. Barger-Rink (B), 70; 5. Oliver-Ferrier (B), 72

