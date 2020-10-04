 Skip to main content
Golf results 10/05/20
agate

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

Salisbury Memorial

At Springfield - Panther Creek C.C.

Top three teams: 1. Illinois Wesleyan 298; 2. Lewis, Illinois-Springfield 304

IWU results

2. (tie) Wuethrich, Nummy, Christiansen, 73; 6 (tie) Abel 74

COLLEGE WOMEN

Salisbury Memorial

At Springfield - Panther Creek C.C.

Top three teams: 1. Lindenwood 313; 2. Missouri-St. Louis 317; 3. Illinois Wesleyan 319

IWU results

4. (tie) Thorman, 78; 12. (tie) Garcia, Onsrud, Ducaji, 80.

