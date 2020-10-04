Golf results 10/05/20

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
Salisbury Memorial
At Springfield - Panther Creek C.C.
Top three teams: 1. Illinois Wesleyan 298; 2. Lewis, Illinois-Springfield 304
IWU results
2. (tie) Wuethrich, Nummy, Christiansen, 73; 6 (tie) Abel 74
COLLEGE WOMEN
Salisbury Memorial
At Springfield - Panther Creek C.C.
Top three teams: 1. Lindenwood 313; 2. Missouri-St. Louis 317; 3. Illinois Wesleyan 319
IWU results
4. (tie) Thorman, 78; 12. (tie) Garcia, Onsrud, Ducaji, 80.
