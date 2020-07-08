You are the owner of this article.
Golf results 7/9/20
WOMEN'S CLUB

AT WEIBRING GOLF CLUB

ISU Women's Golf Association - Play of the Day - Progressive Best Ball. 18-hole winners - Play of the Day - Cheri Tuggle, Elenor Vieth, Sue Quane; Championship Flight - Low gross - Mary Tweedie; Low net - Tuggle; A Flight - Low gross - Kathy Hatch; Low net - Patty Tobiasz; B Flight - Low gross - Vieth; Low net - Rachel Byro.

Nine-hole winners - Play of the Day - Nancy Snook, Pat Alberts, Paula Sweeney; Championship Flight - Low gross - Snook; Low net - Sandy Groves; A Flight - Low gross - Sweeney; Low net - Julie Williams; B Flight - Low gross - Shirley Irion; Low net - Phyllis Tischhauser; C Flight - Low gross - Sally Kaufman; Low net - Lynn Warner.

AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.

WGA Play of the Day - 2 Net of Fore - 18-hole team winners - Linda Bowman, Katie Good, Sue Ocheltree, Sue Swanlund.

AT CRESTWICKE C.C.

Ladise League - CWGA winners - 18-Hole League - A Flight - Kylie Walsh; B Flight - Vanessa Menke; C Flight - Rita Harsh. Nine-Hole League - A Flight - Allison Enchelmayer; B Flight - Nancy Kiedaisch.

