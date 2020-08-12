Golf results 8/13/20

GOLF
McLean County Seniors
At Weaver Ridge G.C.
Medalist - S. Rohren, 69
Class A
Low gross: B. Galloway Jr., 75; Low net: P. French, 63
Class B
Low gross: A. Smoot, 74; Low net: C. Ranney, 61
Class C
Low gross: M. Nalewajka, 72; Low net: S. Hawkins, J. Luber, 61
Class D
Low gross: F. Hafner, D. Wickenhauser, 80; Low net: R. Clemmons, 67
Class E
Low gross: W. Abbott, 78; Low net: T. Nelson, 68
Class F
Low gross: S. Swick, 91; Low net: G. Jiles, 72
Women's club
AT WEIBRING GOLF COURSE
ISU Women's Golf Association - Game of the Day - Three Blind Mice. Winners - 18 hole - Championship Flight - Low gross - Mary Tweedie; Low net - Maureen Lyons; Play of the day - Mary Ann Bushman. Flight A - Low gross - Cheri Tuggle; Low net - Patty Tobiasz; Play of the day - Sue Quane; Flight B - Low gross - Elenor Vieth; Low net - Peggy Drake; Play of the day - Rachel Byro.
9 hole - Championship Flight - Low gross - Suette Overholt; Low net - Cathy Owens; Play of the day - Sandy Groves; Flight A - Low gross - Colene Ramsey; Low net - Marlene Baer; Play of the day - Julie Williams; Flight B - Low gross - Su Rivard; Low net - Cheryl McCluskey; Shelley Gilfillan; Flight C - Low gross - Rita Bridges; Low net - Pat Alberts; Play of the day - Lynn Warner.
AT CRESTWICKE C.C.
WGA Club Championship - Winners - 18 hole - Melanie Anderson 88; 9 hole - Gail McNeely 49; Low net - Championship flight - 18 hole - Linda Hanfland 77; First flight - Julie Poulter 73; Championship Flight - 9 hole - Sue Stroyan 34; First flight - Rene Shaffer 38.
MORE TUESDAY RESULTS
AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.
9 Hole Club Championship - Medalist - Gail McNeely 49; Championship flight - Sue Stroyan 52; A Flight - Rene Shaffer 60.
AT EL PASO GOLF CLUB
Ladies of the Evening 9 Hole League - Play of the day - Gross score on holes 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 minus 9 hole handicap. Championship Flight - Low gross - Julie Braird; Low net - Diane Abbott; Play of the day - Nancy Wilsey, Abbott, Baird, Pam Wollenschlager; A Flight - Low gross - Linda Messer; Low net - Teresa Steach; Play of the day - Steach; B Flight - Low gross - Beth Sennett; Low net - Shari Evans; Play of the day - Sennett; C Flight - Low gross - Beth Flynn; Play of the day - Flynn.
