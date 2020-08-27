 Skip to main content
Golf results 8/29/20
agate

Golf results 8/29/20

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

EUREKA 180,

FLANAGAN-CORNELL 260

At Cayuga - Wolf Creek (par 36)

Top 5: 1. Waller (E) 42; 2. Greiner (E) 44; 3. Ramos (Ridgeview) 46; 4. (tie) Wiegand (E), Montoya (E) 47.

GCMS 172, HEYWORTH 226

At Saybrook - Indian Springs (par 36)

Top 5: 1. Engel (G), 38; 2. DeSchepper (G), 42; 3. Garard (G), 44; 4. Roesch (G), 48; 5. Wicklander (H), Schultz (G), 51.

HOLE IN ONE

Denny Feicke

At Prairie Vista G.C.

Denny Feicke of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 103-yard fifth hole on Aug 27, 2020. He used a wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Carl Sneed, Dan O'Brien and John Rosenstock.

