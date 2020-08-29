 Skip to main content
Golf results 8/30/20
agate

Golf results 8/30/20

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
Jim Benson

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

SAINTS SHOOTOUT

At Bloomington — Prairie Vista (par 72)

Team scores — 1. University High 334; 2. Central Catholic 344; 3. Washington 377; 4. Normal Community 385; 5. Morton 390; 6. Tri-Valley 391; 7. Dunlap 393; 8. Metamora 400; 9. Peoria Notre Dame 402; 10. Monticello 405; 11. Eureka 411; 12. St. Bede 412; 13. Prairie Central 414; 14. Normal West 418; 15. Pekin 438; 16. Bloomington 472.

Top 5 individuals — 1. Pacocha (Eureka) 76; 2. Glazebrook (Central Catholic) 79; 3. Kennedy (U High) 81; 4. (tie) Spinks (U High), Steinman (Central Catholic) 83.

AREA COUNTING SCORES

U HIGH — Kennedy 40-41-81, Spinks 44-39-83, Gerongay 43-43-86, Kelly 43-43-86, Cervantes 42-44-86.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Glazebrook 38-41-79, Steinman 38-45-83, Hundman 44-41-85, Gilpin 46-51-97, Lee 46-56-102.

NORMAL COMMUNITY — K. Burr 42-49-91, A. Burr 43-48-91, Bruce 52-51-103, Leathery 48-55-103, Baumann 57-52-109.

TRI-VALLEY — Christopher 47-43-90, Shivley 51-49-100, M. Mouser 53-47-100, E. Mouser 54-49-103, Fitzgerald 52-53-105.

EUREKA — Pacocha 36-40-76, Bachman 54-55-109, Carlson 54-57-111, Greene 56-60-116, Tanner 69-59-128.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL — Winterland 44-56-100, Siedel 52-52-104, Skagge 51-54-105, Kaylor 55-53-108, Shumaker 55-53-108, Compton 55-61-116.

NORMAL WEST — Bley 41-44-85, Smith 52-51-103, Plath 60-62-122, Sennett 53-61-114, Gale 61-58-119.

BLOOMINGTON — Greenlee 49-50-99, Stanley 51-55-106, Wylie 66-67-133, Dameron 67-68-135, Hoder 66-71-137. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

MACOMB 146, QUINCY ND 161,

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 172,

MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 178

At Monmouth - Gibson Woods (Par 35)

Central Catholic scores — Keefer 40, Tattini 42, Henderson 43, Bonenfant 46

WOMEN'S CLUB

AT THE DEN

Highland Park Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association - Winner - Low net - Carin Weiss-Krolikowski.

HOLE IN ONE

Rita Bridges

At Links at Ireland Grove

Rita Bridges of Bloomington sank her only shot on the 76-yard fourth hole on August 28, 2020. She wielded a 7-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Dennie Bridges, Scott Laughlin and Lori Laughlin.

Vern McGinnis

At Crestwicke C.C.

Vern McGinnis used a 9-iron to ace the 92-yard 13th hole on August 25, 2020. Witnesses were Jim Riordan and Tom Pech.

