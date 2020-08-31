 Skip to main content
Golf results 9/1/20
agate

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

BLOOMINGTON 328, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 347.

Top 5: 1. T. Barger (B) 77; 2. S. Rink (B) 81; 3. (tie) J. Barger (B), Cekander (C), N. Rink (B) 85.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 164, EPG 169

AT FAIRBURY - INDIAN CREEK

Top 5: 1. Quinn (P) 38; 2. Vaughan (P) 39; 3. Young (E) 40; 4. (tie) Brooks (E) and Dunahee (P) 41.

OLYMPIA 170, ST. THOMAS MORE 182

AT NORTH GREENS - PAR 36

Top 5: 1. Meisner (O) 37; 2. Thomas (O) 40; 3. Kirby (S) 43; 4. Payton (S) 45; 5. (tie) McManaman (O) and Peifer (S) 46.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE 211, OKAW VALLEY 212

AT FARMER CITY

Top 5: 1. (tie) Trimble (B) and Reedy (O) 50; 3. (tie) Burris (B) and Bennett (O) 51; 5. (tie) Voyles (B) and Stander (O) 53.

MEN'S CLUB

AT IRONWOOD

Prunce Juice Golf League - Winning team - Rick Mehall, Steve Gorham, Gary Dean, Karl Mester.

