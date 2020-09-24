Golf results 9/26/20

×
GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
GCMS 173, MOUNT ZION 173
At Saybrook - Indian Springs
Par 36
Area top 5: 2. Engel (G), 37; 3. Roesch (G), 42; 4. (tie) Ramos (Ridgeview), 43.
