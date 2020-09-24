 Skip to main content
Golf results 9/26/20
GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

GCMS 173, MOUNT ZION 173

At Saybrook - Indian Springs

Par 36

Area top 5: 2. Engel (G), 37; 3. Roesch (G), 42; 4. (tie) Ramos (Ridgeview), 43.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

