Golf results from Friday
Golf results from Friday

HOLE IN ONE

Pete Gerace

At Bluegrass Creek G.C.

Pete Gerace used a pitching wedge to ace the 110-yard second hole on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Witnesses were Bob Leinweber, Larry Moore and Howard Gall.

