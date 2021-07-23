 Skip to main content
Golf results from Friday

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Brad Ryan

At Ironwood G.C.

Brad Ryan used a 6-iron to ace the 188-yard 13th hole on Friday, July 23, 2021. Witnesses were Matt Garrett, Brian Kirby and Matt Nafziger.

