agate

Golf results from Sunday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

John Blessent

At Crestwicke Country Club

John Blessent sank his tee shot on the 165-yard 13th hole on Aug. 15, 2021. He used a 6-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Dave Fogel, Jim Wilson and Rich Fritz.

