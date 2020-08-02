You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Sunday
agate

Golf results from Sunday

Matt Galvan tees off on No. 18 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Galvan fired a 73.

GOLF

B-N MEDAL PLAY

FINAL ROUND

At Bloomington C.C.

Par 71-215

First 2 rounds at Ironwood G.C.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Matt Maskel;67-69-70-206

Rob Wuethrich;68-69-70-207

Mike Henry;71-69-71-211

Adam Havens;71-69-73-213 

Tyler Weaver;69-71-74-214

Mike Cushing;74-73-68-215 

Brian Zimmerman;69-69-79-219

Jeff Wells;71-71-77-219

Josh Wheeler;74-73-72-219

Dallas Koth;71-71-78-220

Logan Stauffer;66-77-78-221

Alan Bardwell;74-73-74-221  

Matt Gumm;71-72-80-223 

Dan Freed;73-71-79-223 

Mason White;68-79-77-224

Andrew Greisiger;73-74-77-224

Bryan Brucker;71-77-76-224

Did not advance to BCC 

Matt Specht;71-78-149

Ben Kilborn;72-77-149

Matt Galvan;73-76-149

Michael Mounce;73-76-149

Brandon Duffy;76-74-150 

Logan Winn;75-76-151 

Parker Wisdom;75-76-151

Evan Semonis;78-73-151

Jackson Yoder;75-77-152

Michael Haas;77-75-152

Griffin McCluskey;73-81-154 

Scott Prosser;78-76-154

Tyler Schneider;75-82-157 

Gary Adams;75-82-157

Chris Van Spankeren;76-81-157

Jason Alexander;78-79-157

Tyler Bain;78-81-159 

Jonathon Wells;78-84-162

FIRST FLIGHT

x-Chase Tomlinson;80-77-157

Kyle Lane;81-76-157

Connor Lewis;82-78-160

David Gaddy;83-77-160

Danny Edwards;86-85-171

Bobby Eckert;88-86-174

Carl Enchelmayer;95-97-192

Kyle Edwards;84-WD

(x) - won playoff. 

WOMEN'S CLUB

AT PRAIRIE VISTA G.C.

Highland Park Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association - Winner - Low net - Angie Richey.

 

