Golf results from Sunday

GOLF
B-N MEDAL PLAY
FINAL ROUND
At Bloomington C.C.
Par 71-215
First 2 rounds at Ironwood G.C.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Matt Maskel;67-69-70-206
Rob Wuethrich;68-69-70-207
Mike Henry;71-69-71-211
Adam Havens;71-69-73-213
Tyler Weaver;69-71-74-214
Mike Cushing;74-73-68-215
Brian Zimmerman;69-69-79-219
Jeff Wells;71-71-77-219
Josh Wheeler;74-73-72-219
Dallas Koth;71-71-78-220
Logan Stauffer;66-77-78-221
Alan Bardwell;74-73-74-221
Matt Gumm;71-72-80-223
Dan Freed;73-71-79-223
Mason White;68-79-77-224
Andrew Greisiger;73-74-77-224
Bryan Brucker;71-77-76-224
Did not advance to BCC
Matt Specht;71-78-149
Ben Kilborn;72-77-149
Matt Galvan;73-76-149
Michael Mounce;73-76-149
Brandon Duffy;76-74-150
Logan Winn;75-76-151
Parker Wisdom;75-76-151
Evan Semonis;78-73-151
Jackson Yoder;75-77-152
Michael Haas;77-75-152
Griffin McCluskey;73-81-154
Scott Prosser;78-76-154
Tyler Schneider;75-82-157
Gary Adams;75-82-157
Chris Van Spankeren;76-81-157
Jason Alexander;78-79-157
Tyler Bain;78-81-159
Jonathon Wells;78-84-162
FIRST FLIGHT
x-Chase Tomlinson;80-77-157
Kyle Lane;81-76-157
Connor Lewis;82-78-160
David Gaddy;83-77-160
Danny Edwards;86-85-171
Bobby Eckert;88-86-174
Carl Enchelmayer;95-97-192
Kyle Edwards;84-WD
(x) - won playoff.
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT PRAIRIE VISTA G.C.
Highland Park Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association - Winner - Low net - Angie Richey.
