Golf results from Thursday
Golf results from Thursday

Women's club

At Crestwicke Country Club

Playday Invitational low gross winners: A. Enchelmayer, J. Enchelmayer. T. Biggs. Low net winners: H. Epley, D. Thompson

Evening league low net winners: S. Mulford (first flight), D. Janssen (second flight).

