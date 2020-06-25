Golf results from Thursday

GOLF
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT CRESTWICKE C.C.
Play of day: Change two scores per nine to par. Winners — 18 Holes: First flight, M. Biggs; Second flight, M. Paschold; Third flight, K. Bokemeyer and D. Newman; 9 holes: First flight, A. Enchelmayer; Second flight, L. Lancaster; Third flight, D. Janssen.
JUNIOR CLUB
AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.
Play of day: Stroke play. Winners: 9 holes, M. Ocheltree; 6 holes, Boys, C. Smith; Girls, H. Portugal; 3 holes, Boys, N. Baker;
