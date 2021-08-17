 Skip to main content
Golf results from Tuesday

GOLF

Hole in one

Dave Lowe

At Metamora Fields Golf Course

Dave Lowe sank his tee shot on a 171-yard hole on August 17, 2021. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Greg Ekdale and Bob Hoy.

McLean County Seniors

At Metamora Fields Golf Course

Medalists: B. Barnes, F. Hafner, 68

Class A: Low gross, S. Rohren, 69; Low net, M. Donnelly, T. Longfellow, 62; Class B: Low gross, R. Lancaster, B. Owens, 78; Low net, M. Carter, 63; Class C: Low gross, M. Nalewajka, 71; Low net, R. Hoy, 60; Class D: Low gross, R. Westen, 71; Low net, J. Shives, 62; Class E: Low gross: W. Abbott, 79; Low net, B. Bartley, L. Schumacher, D. Traxler, 68; Class F: Low gross, J. Grootenhuis, 81; Low net, S. Swick, 64.

