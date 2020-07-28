You are the owner of this article.
Golf results from Tuesday
Junior club

At Bloomington Country Club

Player’s championship stroke play winners: Lo. Baker, Le. Baker (9-hole boys), N. Ocheltree (9-hole girls), G. Shepard (6-hole boys), P. Phillips (6-hole girls), L. Norris (3-hole boys), O. Anderson (3-hole girls).

Women's club

At El Paso Golf Club

Play of the Day: Net score on even numbered holes. Winners: K. Niegagen (A flight), K. Wieland (B flight), N. Marcus (C flight), Low gross winners: R. Schulkins (A flight), M. Zanardi (B flight), C. Wilson (C flight). Low net winners: V. Freeman (A flight), K. Wieland (B flight), N. Marcus (C flight).

Evening League play of the day: Gross score on even numbered holes minus 9-hole handicap. Winners: D. Abbott (championship flight), S. Snodgrass (A flight), S. Evans (B flight), B. Flynn (C flight), Low gross winners: J. Baird (championship flight), S. Snodgrass (A flight), P. O'Meara (B flight), B. Flynn (C flight). Low net winners: D. Abbott (championship flight), P. Russell (A flight), D. Vissering (B flight).

