Golf results from Tuesday
agate

Hole in one

DJ Norman

DJ Norman of Roanoke sank his tee shot on the 160-yard fourth hole on Aug. 3, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek. Norman used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Lane Ludwig and Preston Phillips.

McLean County Seniors

At Weibring Golf Course

Medalist - W. Nowell, 77

Class A

Low gross: B. Barnes, 78; Low net: R. Garrett, 70

Class B

Low gross: M. Knight, 79; Low net: M. Schwarz, 66

Class C

Low gross: T. Posey, 78; Low net: T. Bradford, 63

Class D

Low gross: M. Judd, 78; Low net: J. Shives, 61

Class E

Low gross: W. Abbott, 81; Low net: T. Nelson, 65

Class F

Low gross: S. Swick, 88; Low net: G. Jiles, 65

 

 

Women's club

At El Paso Golf Club

Morning league play of the day: Net score on odd numbered holes. Winners: L. Messer (A flight), C. Liesman, K. Miller (B flight), C. Owens (C flight). Low gross winners: R. Schulkins (A flight), K. Miller (B flight), C. Owens (C flight), Low net winners: L. Messer (A flight), M. Zanardi (B flight), C. Wilson (C flight).

At Ironwood Golf Course

Play of the day: Ditch 5s. Winners: R. Harshbarger (A flight), N. Deffenbaugh (B flight), Y. Harrison (C flight). Low gross winners: R. Harshbarger (A flight), N. Deffenbaugh (B flight), Y. Harrison (C flight). Low net winners: A. Fritz (A flight), S. Bourland (B flight), S. Newman (C flight).

