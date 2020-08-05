You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf results from Wednesday
0 comments
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

Women's club

At Weibring Golf Course

Play of the day: Pars Stars/Bogey Babes. 18-hole winners: K. Long (championship flight), K. Hatch (A flight), R. Byro (B flight). 9-hole winners: N. Snook (championship flight), C. Owens (A flight), C. Lockwood (B flight), S. Kaufman (C flight). 18-hole low gross winners: M. Bushman (championship flight), C Tuggle (A flight), S. Quane (B flight). 9-hole low gross winners: A. Weber (championship flight), P. Sweeney (A flight), K. Lanier (B flight). P. Alberts (C flight). 18-hole low net winners: M. Tweedie (championship flight), P. Tobiasz (A flight), E. Vieth (B flight). 9-hole low net winners: S. Overholt (championship flight), J. Williams (A flight), M. Baer (B flight), P. Stephens (C flight).

At Bloomington Country Club

ABCD Scramble winners: M. Anderson, E. Krupka, G. Weltman, T. Kallembach.

At El Paso Golf Club

Evening league four-player team scramble winners: L. Messer, K. Price, N. Wilsey, B. Wilson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Allysse Ryder
Obituaries

Morgan Allysse Ryder

GRIDLEY — Morgan Allysse Ryder, 20, of Gridley, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident at 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug 1, 2020) in Benson.

Trace C. Peifer
Obituaries

Trace C. Peifer

TOWANDA — Trace Charles Peifer, 27, of Towanda, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News