Golf results from Wednesday

Women's club
At Weibring Golf Course
Play of the day: Pars Stars/Bogey Babes. 18-hole winners: K. Long (championship flight), K. Hatch (A flight), R. Byro (B flight). 9-hole winners: N. Snook (championship flight), C. Owens (A flight), C. Lockwood (B flight), S. Kaufman (C flight). 18-hole low gross winners: M. Bushman (championship flight), C Tuggle (A flight), S. Quane (B flight). 9-hole low gross winners: A. Weber (championship flight), P. Sweeney (A flight), K. Lanier (B flight). P. Alberts (C flight). 18-hole low net winners: M. Tweedie (championship flight), P. Tobiasz (A flight), E. Vieth (B flight). 9-hole low net winners: S. Overholt (championship flight), J. Williams (A flight), M. Baer (B flight), P. Stephens (C flight).
At Bloomington Country Club
ABCD Scramble winners: M. Anderson, E. Krupka, G. Weltman, T. Kallembach.
At El Paso Golf Club
Evening league four-player team scramble winners: L. Messer, K. Price, N. Wilsey, B. Wilson
