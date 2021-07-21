Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
MCLEAN COUNTY SENIORS
At Ironwood G.C.
Medalist: B. Lakin 74.
CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr 75; Low Net: T. Cox 70.
CLASS B — Low Gross: M. Ayele 80; Low Net: G. Clark, T. Tyler 65.
CLASS C — Low Gross: S. Scott 79; Low Net: D. Holzhauer, L. Kinsell, M. Prall, R. Sligar 68.
CLASS D — Low Gross: F. Hafner, R. Westen 79; Low Net: J. Allen, J. Shives 69.
CLASS E — Low Gross: N. Jennings 79; Low Net: B. Stephenson 66.
CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 92; Low Net: G. Jiles 70.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today