Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF

MCLEAN COUNTY SENIORS

At Ironwood G.C.

Medalist: B. Lakin 74.

CLASS A — Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr 75; Low Net: T. Cox 70.

CLASS B — Low Gross: M. Ayele 80; Low Net: G. Clark, T. Tyler 65.

CLASS C — Low Gross: S. Scott 79; Low Net: D. Holzhauer, L. Kinsell, M. Prall, R. Sligar 68.

CLASS D — Low Gross: F. Hafner, R. Westen 79; Low Net: J. Allen, J. Shives 69.

CLASS E — Low Gross: N. Jennings 79; Low Net: B. Stephenson 66.

CLASS F — Low Gross: S. Swick 92; Low Net: G. Jiles 70.

