Golf results from Wednesday

Women's club
At Weibring Golf Course
Play of the day: Even Evelyn. 18-hole winners: M. Bushman (championship flight), C. Tuggle (A flight), P. Drake (B flight). 9-hole winners: N. Snook (championship flight), C. Ramsey (A flight), C. McCluskey (B flight), T. Tyler (C flight. 18-hole low gross winners: K. Long (championship flight), K. Hatch (A flight), T. Veach (B flight). 9-hole low gross winners: S. Groves (championship flight), P. Sweeney (A flight), S Rivard (B flight), P. Stephens (C flight). 18-hole low net winners: D. Fishering (championship flight), P. Tobiasz (A flight), E. Vieth (B flight). 9-hole low let winners: S. Overholt (championship flight), C. Owens (A flight), S. Gilfillan (B flight), L. Warner (C flight).
At Bloomington Country Club
Vivian Holub member-member 36-hole eclectic. Net better ball of partner at 95 percent handicap winners: M. Anderson-C. Mueller.
