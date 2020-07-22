You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Golf results from Wednesday
0 comments
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

Women's club

At Weibring Golf Course

Play of the day: Even Evelyn. 18-hole winners: M. Bushman (championship flight), C. Tuggle (A flight), P. Drake (B flight). 9-hole winners: N. Snook (championship flight), C. Ramsey (A flight), C. McCluskey (B flight), T. Tyler (C flight. 18-hole low gross winners: K. Long (championship flight), K. Hatch (A flight), T. Veach (B flight). 9-hole low gross winners: S. Groves (championship flight), P. Sweeney (A flight), S Rivard (B flight), P. Stephens (C flight). 18-hole low net winners: D. Fishering (championship flight), P. Tobiasz (A flight), E. Vieth (B flight). 9-hole low let winners: S. Overholt (championship flight), C. Owens (A flight), S. Gilfillan (B flight), L. Warner (C flight).

At Bloomington Country Club

Vivian Holub member-member 36-hole eclectic. Net better ball of partner at 95 percent handicap winners: M. Anderson-C. Mueller.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News