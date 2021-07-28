Golf results from Wednesday

GOLF
Hole in one
Andrew Garcia
At Ironwood Golf Course
Andrew Garcia of Normal sank his tee shot on the 165-yard fourth hole on July 27, 2021. He used a 6-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Drew Schwartz, Andrew McDowell and Charlie Schempf.
McLean County Seniors
At Decatur - Red Tail Run
Medalist: B. Barnes, 70
Class A: Low gross, S. Rohren, 73; Low net, J. Furry, 62
Class B: Low gross, B. Lakin, 75; Low net, G. Downey, 60
Class C: Low gross, M. Nalewajka, 72; Low net, D. Moyer, 61
Class D: Low gross, R. Westen, 75; Low net, J. Armstrong, 64
Class E: Low gross, M. Detloff, 78; Low net, J. Mcgivern, 68
Class F: Low gross, S. Swick, 97; Low net, G. Jiles, 76