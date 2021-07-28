 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Golf results from Wednesday

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Andrew Garcia

At Ironwood Golf Course

Andrew Garcia of Normal sank his tee shot on the 165-yard fourth hole on July 27, 2021. He used a 6-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Drew Schwartz, Andrew McDowell and Charlie Schempf.

McLean County Seniors

At Decatur - Red Tail Run

Medalist: B. Barnes, 70

Class A: Low gross, S. Rohren, 73; Low net, J. Furry, 62

Class B: Low gross, B. Lakin, 75; Low net, G. Downey, 60

Class C: Low gross, M. Nalewajka, 72; Low net, D. Moyer, 61

Class D: Low gross, R. Westen, 75; Low net, J. Armstrong, 64

Class E: Low gross, M. Detloff, 78; Low net, J. Mcgivern, 68

Class F: Low gross, S. Swick, 97; Low net, G. Jiles, 76

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News