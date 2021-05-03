 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Citizenship award winners named

Good Citizenship award winners named

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty Pantagraph-area high school seniors have received Outstanding Good Citizenship awards from the Gen. Joseph Bartholomew chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Matthew Steers of Bloomington High School and Alexi Fogo of Eureka High School.

Certificates were awarded to community members for their efforts in the preservation of American heritage. Certificates went to Dan Brady, Larry Dietz and Stephen Kern.

Student winners, listed alphabetically by school, were:

Matthew Steers, Bloomington High School.

Chayton Gearhart, Calvary Christian Academy.

Joshua Vogel, Central Catholic High School.

James Scott, Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Ella Newcomb, El Paso-Gridley High School.

Alexi Fogo, Eureka High School.

Travis Sunken, Fieldcrest High School.

Kyle Brucker, Heyworth High School.

Grace Loy, LeRoy High School.

Thaddeus Steffen, Lexington High School.

Mikayla Feazel, Lowpoint-Washburn High School.

Danielle Dominy, Metamora Township High School.

Madison Feeney, Normal Community High School.

Tommy Lehr, Normal Community West High School.

Chloe Scroggins, Olympia High School.

Evan Slagel, Prairie Central High School.

Sylvia Lopshire, Ridgeview High School.

Jacob Brown, Roanoke-Benson High School.

Colton Bartels, Tri-Valley High School.

Katelyn DeKeersgieter, University High School.

+19 
Colton Bartels.jpg

Bartels
+19 
Jacob Brown.jpg

Brown
+19 
Kyle Brucker.jpg

Brucker
+19 
Katelyn DeKeersgieter.jpg

DeKeersgieter
+19 
Danielle Dominy.jpg

Dominy
+19 
Madison Feeney.jpg

Feeney
+19 
Alexi Fogo

Fogo 
+19 
Mikayla Feazel.jpg

Feazel
+19 
Chayton Gearhart.jpg

Gearhart
+19 
Tommy Lehr.jpg

Lehr
+19 
Sylvia Lopshire.jpg

Lopshire
+19 
Grace Loy.jpg

Loy
+19 
Ella Newcomb.jpg

Newcomb
+19 
James Scott.jpg

Scott
+19 
Chloe Scroggins.jpg

Scroggins
+19 
Evan Slagel.jpg

Slagel
+19 
Matthew Steers

Steers 
+19 
Thaddeus Steffen.jpg

Steffen
+19 
Travis Sunken.jpg

Sunken
+19 
Joshua Vogel.jpg

Vogel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fire damages Lexington church
Local News

Fire damages Lexington church

  • Updated

Firefighters were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 201 N. Lee St. after a passerby discovered smoke coming from the structure around 3:30 a.m., said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Bierkenbeil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News