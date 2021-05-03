Good Citizenship award winners named

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty Pantagraph-area high school seniors have received Outstanding Good Citizenship awards from the Gen. Joseph Bartholomew chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Matthew Steers of Bloomington High School and Alexi Fogo of Eureka High School.
Certificates were awarded to community members for their efforts in the preservation of American heritage. Certificates went to Dan Brady, Larry Dietz and Stephen Kern.
Student winners, listed alphabetically by school, were:
Matthew Steers, Bloomington High School.
Chayton Gearhart, Calvary Christian Academy.
Joshua Vogel, Central Catholic High School.
James Scott, Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Ella Newcomb, El Paso-Gridley High School.
Alexi Fogo, Eureka High School.
Travis Sunken, Fieldcrest High School.
Kyle Brucker, Heyworth High School.
Grace Loy, LeRoy High School.
Thaddeus Steffen, Lexington High School.
Mikayla Feazel, Lowpoint-Washburn High School.
Danielle Dominy, Metamora Township High School.
Madison Feeney, Normal Community High School.
Tommy Lehr, Normal Community West High School.
Chloe Scroggins, Olympia High School.
Evan Slagel, Prairie Central High School.
Sylvia Lopshire, Ridgeview High School.
Jacob Brown, Roanoke-Benson High School.
Colton Bartels, Tri-Valley High School.
Katelyn DeKeersgieter, University High School.