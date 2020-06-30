You are the owner of this article.
Grinnell cancels fall sports due to virus concerns
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Division III school announced it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball.

The college, located in the small city of Grinnell about 45 miles east of Des Moines, competes in the Midwest Conference.

"We have approached every decision about the coming school year, including this one, using a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community," the college said in a statement.

