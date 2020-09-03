Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's rookie of the year award

Morant was second among all rookies in scoring, first in assists by a wide margin and led all first-year players in both starts (67, tying him with Nunn) and minutes played (2,074).

The balloting took place in July, before the season restarted at Walt Disney World. Games that occurred through March 11, the day the league shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, were the ones taken into account by voting panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Morant said he's already looking for ways to get better.

"I always feel like there's room for improvement," Morant said. "I'm looking to improve in every category."

Morant's rise has been meteoric; four years ago, he committed to mid-major Murray State as a guard who was unranked by the top national high school recruiting services.

He averaged 12.7 points as a freshman, then entered the NBA draft after averaging 24.5 points and a nation-leading 10.0 assists per game while earning first-team All-American status as a sophomore.

"How I got here was crazy," Morant said on his draft night.

It doesn't look crazy that he's here now.