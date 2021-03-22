 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groups challenge community to get 'up and moving' CNCopy
0 comments

Groups challenge community to get 'up and moving' CNCopy

BLOOMINGTON — A coalition dedicated to making the healthy choice, the easy choice, in McLean County wants county residents to come together this spring by exercising more and in different places with other people.

The McLean County Wellness Coalition's Workplace Wellness Subcommittee last week unveiled a six-week fitness challenge — for any county resident age 16 and older — designed to track exercise minutes, experience new places to exercise and increase camaraderie.

"This is an opportunity — free of charge — for the community," said coalition member Brandi Kimball of Four Seasons Health Club. "We would like to get people up and moving."

The coalition includes representatives of McLean County hospitals, local governments, human services agencies, schools, fitness centers and businesses. The subcommittee met last week at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center's Center for Healthy Lifestyles.

The challenge is April 10 through May 20. Each Monday, participants will be asked to submit total minutes of intentional exercise performed the prior week, explained Erin Kennedy of St. Joseph's Center for Healthy Lifestyles.

In addition, to promote variety of exercise, the coalition has developed a focus of the week. Participants can earn one bonus point for each day they exercise at a "focus of the week" location, Kennedy said.

For week one, the focus is exercising in a park. For week two, the focus is exercising at a fitness center because many fitness centers offer free trials, Kennedy said.

For week three, the focus is exercising at home; for week four, exercising at work; and for week five, exercising with a buddy. The week six focus is supporting the community's Good to Go Challenge by finding an alternative way to commute other than driving by yourself.

"It's important for people to step out of their regular workout," said JoAnne Glancy of Project Oz.

"This is an opportunity for people to find something that fits them," said Jackie Beckner of the town of Normal. "They may be in a park playing with their kids. It may not feel like a workout but it is."

"The best exercise is the one that you actually will do," said Sarah Sommer of Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center.

"By using our parks and different areas of the community, people are getting out and meeting new people," said Laine Sylvester of The Snyder Companies.

Brian Thede of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Employers' Coalition for Healthcare Inc. noted that wellness programs are good for businesses because they improve morale and productivity and reduce stress and health care costs.

Kennedy said the coalition supports the work of the Community Health Needs Assessment, which found that 32 percent of county residents are obese.

Follow Paul Swiech on Twitter: @pg_swiech

How to register

Registration is open for the McLean County Wellness Coalition's six-week fitness challenge at http://bit.ly/McLean6WeekChallenge.

Following registration, participants may report their total minutes of exercise performed and bonus points earned the prior week at 6weekfitnesschallenge6@gmail.com.

A challenge celebration walk will be 5:30 p.m. May 17 on the Illinois State University quad in Normal.

Awards will be given to the person who has the most exercise minutes, the person who has the most bonus points and a participant who has completed the challenge and whose name is randomly drawn.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News