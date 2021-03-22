Groups challenge community to get 'up and moving' CNCopy

For week one, the focus is exercising in a park. For week two, the focus is exercising at a fitness center because many fitness centers offer free trials, Kennedy said.

For week three, the focus is exercising at home; for week four, exercising at work; and for week five, exercising with a buddy. The week six focus is supporting the community's Good to Go Challenge by finding an alternative way to commute other than driving by yourself.

"It's important for people to step out of their regular workout," said JoAnne Glancy of Project Oz.

"This is an opportunity for people to find something that fits them," said Jackie Beckner of the town of Normal. "They may be in a park playing with their kids. It may not feel like a workout but it is."

"The best exercise is the one that you actually will do," said Sarah Sommer of Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center.

"By using our parks and different areas of the community, people are getting out and meeting new people," said Laine Sylvester of The Snyder Companies.

Brian Thede of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Employers' Coalition for Healthcare Inc. noted that wellness programs are good for businesses because they improve morale and productivity and reduce stress and health care costs.

Kennedy said the coalition supports the work of the Community Health Needs Assessment, which found that 32 percent of county residents are obese.

