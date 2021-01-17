Guentzel's winner lifts Penguins by Capitals 4-3 in shootout

"I thought our guys played hard in the second and third against a really good team," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We need to have that sort of effort, but also playing with a sense of purpose and I thought we did that in the second and the third."

Ovechkin scored his 707th career goal in the first period to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list. Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which was looking to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011-12.

Samsonov finished with 24 saves and turned aside Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin in the shootout, but let Guentzel's wrister slip between his legs and the Penguins poured over the bench after a successful return to PPG Paints Arena after 316 days away.

"It's the third game, you know, after months of time off without hockey," Ovechkin said. "It's the third game and we played against a really good team. ... Have to kind of wake up and know exactly what you have to do."

Pittsburgh came in reeling after opening the truncated season by getting drilled by the Flyers. Jarry, elevated to the team's No. 1 goaltender following the offseason trade of two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray, lost the opener and was pulled in the second game after allowing three goals on six shots.